Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat

Kilpatrick poured in 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and one block across 18 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kilpatrick's scoring total paced the Milwaukee bench in the blowout loss and was his best since Dec. 23. Kilpatrick had logged a DNP-CD or a single-digit minute total in the prior seven games, so Thursday's allotment of playing time was certainly a surprise. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old guard will continue to see similar opportunity moving forward, which would afford him a chance to replicate the scoring upside he flashed over the last two campaigns with the Nets.