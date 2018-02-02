Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat
Kilpatrick poured in 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added one rebound, one assist and one block across 18 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 loss to the Timberwolves.
Kilpatrick's scoring total paced the Milwaukee bench in the blowout loss and was his best since Dec. 23. Kilpatrick had logged a DNP-CD or a single-digit minute total in the prior seven games, so Thursday's allotment of playing time was certainly a surprise. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old guard will continue to see similar opportunity moving forward, which would afford him a chance to replicate the scoring upside he flashed over the last two campaigns with the Nets.
More News
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Converted to standard NBA contract•
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign two-way deal with Milwaukee•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Nets•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores season-high 11 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Good to go for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Ruled out for personal matter Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...