Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Converted to standard NBA contract
Kilpatrick will be converted to a standard NBA contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
After being waived by the Nets in early December, Kilpatrick went on to sign a two-way contract with the Bucks. Since that deal was put in place, Kilpatrick has played in five games, averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 9.0 minutes. He hasn't been heavily involved and is not a viable fantasy target, though Milwaukee likes his progress and will now convert his two-way deal into a full standard contract. That means Kilpatrick should remain with the team through the end of the 2017-18 campaign, operating as depth in the backcourt.
More News
-
Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign two-way deal with Milwaukee•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Waived by Nets•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Scores season-high 11 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Good to go for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Ruled out for personal matter Tuesday•
-
Nets' Sean Kilpatrick: Impresses in limited action Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...