Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Converted to standard NBA contract

Kilpatrick will be converted to a standard NBA contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After being waived by the Nets in early December, Kilpatrick went on to sign a two-way contract with the Bucks. Since that deal was put in place, Kilpatrick has played in five games, averaging 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 9.0 minutes. He hasn't been heavily involved and is not a viable fantasy target, though Milwaukee likes his progress and will now convert his two-way deal into a full standard contract. That means Kilpatrick should remain with the team through the end of the 2017-18 campaign, operating as depth in the backcourt.