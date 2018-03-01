Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Plays 26 minutes Wednesday

Kilpatrick collected nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 loss to the Pistons.

Kilpatrick has eclipsed just five times all season, but Wednesday night marked his sixth contest with a plethora of minutes due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's early exit. It's unlikely for Kilpatrick to sustain meaningful fantasy value for long.

