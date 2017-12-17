Bucks' Sean Kilpatrick: Will sign two-way deal with Milwaukee

Kilpatrick is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Bucks on Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

After emerging as a go-to scoring option for the Nets during certain stretches last season and finishing with an average of 13.1 points per game in 70 appearances, Kilpatrick saw a steep role reduction in 2017-18. In his 16 games with Brooklyn, Kilpatrick averaged just 4.9 points (on 28.7 percent shooting from the field) in 11.4 minutes per contest before he was waived earlier this month to make room for the newly acquired Jahlil Okafor. Despite Kilpatrick's struggles this season, the Bucks apparently recognized the scoring upside he could offer off the bench and will have him replace Gary Payton on the roster. With the Bucks ripe with options at shooting guard, it's hard to imagine Kilpatrick carving out of a much larger role in Milwaukee than he had in Brooklyn earlier this season.