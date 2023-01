Ibaka contributed four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and two steals across 16 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Wizards.

Ibaka saw actual playing time for just the second time in the past six weeks, logging 16 minutes in a losing effort. The Bucks were without a host of key pieces, affording Ibaka a rare opportunity to contribute. Based on what we have seen, or haven't seen, from Ibaka this season, he can be safely ignored across all fantasy formats.