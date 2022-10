Ibaka ended with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block across five minutes during Friday's 119-108 victory over the Knicks.

Ibaka barely saw the floor in the victory, something that is becoming a bit of a trend. While he does provide the Bucks with a veteran presence off the bench, it appears as though he is going to be used sparingly, if at all. Barring an injury to Brook Lopez and/or Bobby Portis, Ibaka's days of being a fantasy-relevant player are well behind him.