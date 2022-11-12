Ibaka recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and nine rebounds over 19 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Spurs.

Ibaka is averaging a career-low 11.6 minutes per game this season, and that's enough reason to avoid him in all fantasy formats, but he might be in line for a few more minutes off the bench given the absences of players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), Jrue Holiday (ankle) and others. This was his best game of the season from a statistical perspective, but he should remain a non-factor on a long-term basis.