Ibaka tallied 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 17 minutes in a 123-113 loss Thursday against Atlanta in a preseason game in Abu Dhabi.

Ibaka played 12 of his 17 minutes in the second half, scoring all 15 of his points and grabbing six rebounds in that time. The 33-year-old re-signed with the Bucks in July after being acquired by the team in a trade with the Clippers in February. After playing 17.8 minutes per game in his 19 regular season contests with Milwaukee, he appeared in just six playoff games, playing a combined total of 20 minutes. The veteran is likely to serve in a backup role this season, finding time at forward and center behind Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis.