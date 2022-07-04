Ibaka and the Bucks agreed to terms Monday on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka was acquired by the Bucks via trade in February and saw decent minutes as a reserve during the regular season, but he wasn't much of a factor in head coach Mike Budenholzer's playoff rotation. Now that he'll be back with the franchise for another season, however, Ibaka should retain his reserve role behind Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis for 2022-23. In 54 appearances with the Clippers and Bucks last season, Ibaka averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over a career-low 16.2 minutes per contest.