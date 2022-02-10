Ibaka was sent from the Clippers to the Bucks in a four-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Pistons acquired Marvin Bagley, the Kings acquired Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles, and the Clippers acquired Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood.

Ibaka seems to have put his persistent back issues behind him and will now, ironically, help replace center minutes vacated by Brook Lopez's absence stemming from back surgery. Ibaka fits the Bucks' offense as a stretch-five capable of hitting threes while Giannis Antetokounmpo operates in the paint. Ibaka will presumably come off the bench but could see minutes at both backup center and power forward, which should allow him to see a good share of minutes. Over his past 24 appearances, he's averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.1 minutes while shooting 38.1 percent from three on 1.8 attempts per game.