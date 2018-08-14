Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Agrees to deal with Milwaukee

Muhammed agreed to a deal with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Muhammad ended last season with :Milwaukee after beginning it with Minnesota, averaging 5.0 points in 9.7 minutes over 43 games. He will add some more wing depth for Milwaukee, but will likely continue to play a small role with the team. The terms of the contract have yet to be announced.

More News
Our Latest Stories