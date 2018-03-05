Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Available to play Sunday
Muhammad will be available to make his Bucks debut Sunday, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.
The Bucks officially announced signing Muhammad about an hour before tip-off. While he'll be available to play off the bench, it's unlikely that he sees a significant amount of playing time given the return of Tony Snell from a thigh injury and Muhammad's limited time with the team. The former UCLA standout, however, could ultimately end up taking away minutes from rookie Sterling Brown and Jason Terry off the bench.
