Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: DNP-Coach's Decision during Monday's win

Muhammad did not see the floor during Monday's 121-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Muhammad was a healthy scratch after scoring six points to go with one board and one steal in six minutes during Friday's win over the Knicks. Muhammad is averaging just 6.5 minutes per game through two appearances with the Bucks, this after earning 9.4 minutes per night through 32 showings with the Timberwolves. Meanwhile fellow recent addition, Brandon Jennings, exploded for a near triple-double in his season debut on Monday, so there's not much reason to expect Muhammad to make a splash here.