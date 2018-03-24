Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Leads team in scoring off bench
Muhammad played 20 minutes off the bench Friday against Chicago, finishing with 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
It was easily the best performance in quite some time for Muhammad, who's now strung together a pair of strong showings after playing sparingly through his first few weeks in Milwaukee. The 25-year-old benefited from the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) on Friday, however, and he'll likely sink back into a reduced role once Antetokounmpo returns, which could come as early as Sunday against San Antonio.
