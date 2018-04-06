Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Non-factor offensively Thursday
Muhammad added five points (1-4 FG, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds off the bench during the Bucks' 119-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.
For the second straight game, Muhammad was a non-factor offensively, as he has only scored seven points dating back to Apr. 3. The former UCLA product enjoyed a two-game stretch in March in which he poured in 33 points, but aside from that, Muhammad usually produces around his season average of 4.6 points per game.
