Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Yet to officially join Bucks

Muhammad was not with the Bucks for Friday's loss to the Pacers.

Muhammad will join the team as soon as his buyout from the Timberwolves is completed, but it's unclear when, exactly, that will be. For now, the former UCLA standout's availability for Sunday's game against Philadelphia remains up in the air. If he's unavailable, his next chance to make his Bucks debut would come Monday, when Milwaukee faces off with the Pacers again in Indianapolis.