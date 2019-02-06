Bucks' Stanley Johnson: Sent to Milwaukee

Johnson was traded to the Bucks on Wednesday in exchange for Thon Maker, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Maker had recently expressed a desire to be dealt and Milwaukee didn't wait long to honor his wish. In return for Maker, the team brought in Johnson, another former lottery pick who has failed to live up to expectations since entering the league. Johnson has failed to shoot over 38.1 percent from the field or 30.7 percent from deep in any of his four years in the NBA, though he's at least regarded as a solid wing defender. While he'll bolster Milwaukee's bench unit, it's unlikely Johnson will garner more than the 20.0 minutes per game he averaged in Detroit this season. Due to the timing of the trade, Johnson presumably won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards but could make his Bucks debut Friday in Dallas.