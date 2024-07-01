Share Video

Umude (ankle) and the Bucks agreed to a two-way contract Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons declined Umude's team option on June 29, so the Bucks acted quick to scoop up the guard. Umude is unlikely to be in the rotation for the Bucks, but he could be a long-term project for the franchise to develop.

