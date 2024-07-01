Umude (ankle) and the Bucks agreed to a two-way contract Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
The Pistons declined Umude's team option on June 29, so the Bucks acted quick to scoop up the guard. Umude is unlikely to be in the rotation for the Bucks, but he could be a long-term project for the franchise to develop.
More News
-
Pistons' Stanley Umude: To become free agent•
-
Pistons' Stanley Umude: Won't return this season•
-
Pistons' Stanley Umude: Ruled out with fractured ankle•
-
Pistons' Stanley Umude: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Pistons' Stanley Umude: Matches team-high 34 minutes•
-
Pistons' Stanley Umude: Gets starting nod•