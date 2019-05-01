Bucks' Sterling Brown: Active, coming off bench
Brown (back) is active and coming off the bench for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Brown is good to go, but coach Mike Budenholzer will opt to start Nikola Mirotic instead. In a bench role this season, Brown is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.5 minutes.
