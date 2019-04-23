Brown provided nine points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's win over Detroit.

Brown had a fantastic all-around game, nearing a double-double and dishing out a team-high six dimes. The second-year guard has done a sterling job filling in for usual starter Malcolm Brogdon, who's out at least until the beginning of the second round. It's unclear when exactly Brogdon will make his return, but when he does, Brown will likely see his role diminished some.

