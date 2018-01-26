Brown was arrested late Thursday night in Milwaukee, the Journal-Sentinel reports.

Brown was apparently arrested for a parking-related issue, and police reports indicate that officers used a taser during the incident. Details are still emerging so we won't speculate at this time, but it seems quite possible that Brown, who played 27 minutes against the Suns on Monday, could be unavailable for Friday's matchup with the Nets. Consider the rookie questionable until further notice.