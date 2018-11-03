Bucks' Sterling Brown: Assigned to G-League
Brown was assigned to the G-League's Wisconsin Herd on Saturday.
Brown has played just 26 minutes across five games for the Bucks this season. So, the organization will opt to get him some more run in the G-League.
