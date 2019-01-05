Bucks' Sterling Brown: Available Friday
Brown (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Hawks.
Brown was probable for the contest, so it's no surprise that he's been given the green light. He's averaging 5.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 17.9 minutes per game off the bench in his previous eight matchups.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...