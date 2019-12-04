Bucks' Sterling Brown: Available Wednesday
Brown (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
A sprained right shoulder has sidelined Brown for the past three games, but he should re-enter the rotation Wednesday. Across his past five appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.