Brown (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A sprained right shoulder has sidelined Brown for the past three games, but he should re-enter the rotation Wednesday. Across his past five appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes.

