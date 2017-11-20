Bucks' Sterling Brown: Back from G-League
Brown was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Brown spent the weekend with the Wisconsin Herd but will return to the Bucks in advance of Monday's meeting with the Wizards. The rookie out of SMU has not been a part of the rotation, to date, appearing sparingly in only three games for Milwaukee.
