Bucks' Sterling Brown: Back to G League
Brown was reassigned to the G League on Saturday.
With the Bucks off until Monday, Brown will head to Oshkosh and suit up for the Wisconsin Herd's matchup with the Windy City Bulls on Saturday night.
