Bucks' Sterling Brown: Back to G League
Brown was reassigned to the G League and will be in uniform for Wednesday's game against the Mad Ants.
Brown was a key piece in the Bucks' rotation a year ago, but he hasn't been able to crack the regular rotation in 2018-19. The SMU product has been a DNP-CD in four of Milwaukee's last six games.
More News
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Assigned to G-League•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Plays 14 minutes in preseason debut•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Nursing undisclosed injury•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Will be held out of scrimmage•
-
Bucks' Sterling Brown: Puts up 15 ponts in final Summer League game•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...