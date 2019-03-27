Brown managed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Rockets.

Brown started in place of Tony Snell (ankle) and finished with a career high rebounding total while contributing in every category except threes. The sophomore wing is highly capable on both ends of the court, and he'll likely be relied on to fill a regular role across the last seven games heading into the playoffs.