Bucks' Sterling Brown: Career-high 11 rebounds in win
Brown managed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-94 win over the Rockets.
Brown started in place of Tony Snell (ankle) and finished with a career high rebounding total while contributing in every category except threes. The sophomore wing is highly capable on both ends of the court, and he'll likely be relied on to fill a regular role across the last seven games heading into the playoffs.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...