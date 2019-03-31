Bucks' Sterling Brown: Career-high 27 points
Brown finished with 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block over 33 minutes in the Bucks' overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.
Brown got his third start on Sunday and scored a career-high 27 points. In his three starts this season, he's averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game. As long as Tony Snell (ankle) remains out, expect Brown to keep seeing ample playing time.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.