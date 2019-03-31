Brown finished with 27 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block over 33 minutes in the Bucks' overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.

Brown got his third start on Sunday and scored a career-high 27 points. In his three starts this season, he's averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game. As long as Tony Snell (ankle) remains out, expect Brown to keep seeing ample playing time.