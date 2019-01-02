Updating a previous report, there was an error in the starting lineup released by the Bucks on Twitter and Brown will be coming off the bench Tuesday against the Pistons.

Brown will continue his reserve role for the Bucks. He is averaging 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 triples across 14.3 minutes in his second year in the league.

