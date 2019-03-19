Bucks' Sterling Brown: Could be back by end of week
Brown (wrist) participated in 5-on-5 work on Tuesday and coach Mike Budenholzer is hopeful the guard can be back by the end of the week, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
With Malcolm Brogdon (foot) out six-to-eight weeks, Brown's presence is more important than ever. The sophomore guard is averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.0 minutes while shooting 36.0 percent from distance.
