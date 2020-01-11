Brown compiled 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 18 minutes during Friday's 127-106 victory over the Kings.

After Milwaukee's weak second quarter, Brown first entered the game in the third to provide a spark the team seemed to lack. The 24-year-old would take full advantage, putting up his first double-double in his NBA career. It may be a breakout performance for the third-year guard, who has missed 13 out of the Bucks 40 contests, that could cement him a more defined spot in the team's rotation.