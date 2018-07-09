Bucks' Sterling Brown: Drops 14 points in loss
Brown had 14 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Sunday's summer league loss to Dallas.
Playing in his second Las Vegas Summer League, Brown has been the Bucks' starting shooting guard, and he's averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game through two contests. The Bucks square off against the Nuggets on Monday night.
