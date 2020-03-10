Bucks' Sterling Brown: Enters starting five Monday
Brown will start Monday's game against the Nuggets, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Brown will get a chance to run with the first unit Monday evening as the Bucks have decided to shake up their starting five due to a handful of injuries. This marks Brown's first start of the 2019-20 campaign.
