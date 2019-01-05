Bucks' Sterling Brown: Expected to play Saturday
Brown (ankle) is expected to play Saturday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Although he was available, Brown was held out of Friday's tilt with the Hawks for precautionary reasons. Look for Brown to get back to his usual role in which he's averaged 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...