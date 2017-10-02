Bucks' Sterling Brown: Expected to start preseason opener
Brown is listed as a starter for Monday's preseason opener against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The rookie out of SMU will have a chance to see increased minutes in his first NBA game, as the Bucks will be without a pair of starters in Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) and Thon Maker (ankle). Brown will presumably start alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, and he could see extensive minutes as the Bucks attempt to get him ready for a potential spot in the rotation off the bench during the regular season.
