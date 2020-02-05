Bucks' Sterling Brown: Filling minor role
Brown supplied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT), one rebound and one assist across three minutes Tuesday in the Bucks' 120-108 win over the Pelicans.
Brown checked into the game with three minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Bucks leading by 17, but he was back on the bench for the game's final 12 minutes while New Orleans kept things reasonably competitive. At this stage, Brown looks to be firmly behind Khris Middleton, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton and Kyle Korver in the pecking order at the two wing spots.
