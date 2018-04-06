Bucks' Sterling Brown: Five points in loss
Brown managed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 14 minutes of action during the Bucks' 119-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.
This was actually Brown's best scoring total since dropping seven points against the Clippers back on Mar. 21, a span of seven games. The rookie from SMU is currently averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 52 games played for the Bucks this season.
