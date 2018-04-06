Brown managed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 14 minutes of action during the Bucks' 119-111 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

This was actually Brown's best scoring total since dropping seven points against the Clippers back on Mar. 21, a span of seven games. The rookie from SMU is currently averaging 4.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 52 games played for the Bucks this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories