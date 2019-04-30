Brown (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown has been deemed probable, so it would be a surprise if he ended up sitting out Tuesday's contest. If the unexpected happens, Tony Snell would likely be in line to see some minutes.

