Bucks' Sterling Brown: Good to go Tuesday
Brown (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Brown sat out of Saturday's matchup with the Hornets due to illness, but it appears he's back at full strength heading into Tuesday's clash. He's struggled to see consistent minutes even when healthy of late, averaging just 10 minutes over his last five games.
