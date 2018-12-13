Bucks' Sterling Brown: Holding steady bench role
Brown played 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Indiana and continues to see steady run off the bench.
Brown was in and out of the rotation over the first month-plus of the season, but he's now played at least 22 minutes in four of his last six games and hasn't dipped below 16 minutes in that span. While Brown isn't much of a fantasy contributor, his versatility on the defensive end look to have propelled him over Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton -- at least for the time being. In Wednesday's game, Brown led all bench players in minutes, while George Hill (22 minutes) and Tony Snell (11) also saw the floor ahead of DiVincenzo and Connaughton, who were both DNP-CDs.
