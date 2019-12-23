Bucks' Sterling Brown: Ice cold from downtown
Brown posted six points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one steal and one block in 20 minutes of action Saturday in the Bucks' blowout win over the Knicks, 123-102.
Brown has not provided much of an impact for the Bucks since returning from a shoulder injury which sidelined him for four games. In his last seven games, Brown has shot a mediocre 29.7 percent from the floor, and 31.6 percent from beyond the arc. The third-year guard is averaging just 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 22 games played this season. As long as he continues to come off the bench, Brown does not belong on the vast majority of fantasy rosters.
