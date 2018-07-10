Bucks' Sterling Brown: Leads all scorers with 27 points
Brown produced 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 90-83 summer league loss to Denver.
Brown showed once again why he is worthy of a regular rotation spot for the Bucks with another dominant performance. After a somewhat subdued rookie season, Brown looks to have added to his game and will certainly be pushing Tony Snell for some backup backcourt minutes. He is certainly too good for the summer league and there is a chance he could see some rest headed his way.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...