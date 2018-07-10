Brown produced 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 90-83 summer league loss to Denver.

Brown showed once again why he is worthy of a regular rotation spot for the Bucks with another dominant performance. After a somewhat subdued rookie season, Brown looks to have added to his game and will certainly be pushing Tony Snell for some backup backcourt minutes. He is certainly too good for the summer league and there is a chance he could see some rest headed his way.