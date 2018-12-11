Brown scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench during Monday's 108-92 win over the Cavaliers.

Five different Bucks scored in double digits on a night when the team was without Giannis Antetokounmpo (neck), but Brown was the only member of the second unit to do it, and he also led the bench in boards and three-pointers while he was at it. The second-year wing has seen his court time increase in December, and he's now averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 threes in 22.0 minutes over the last five games. Those aren't viable numbers in the vast majority of fantasy formats, but if Brown's role continues to grow, that could change very quickly.