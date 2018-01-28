Brown scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 win against Chicago.

With his 12 points, Brown has scored in double figures for the second time in his last four games. However, only appearing in 23 games this season, the rookie guard is only averaging 4.0 points in his limited appearances. As of late, Brown's playing time has increased to 30.2 minutes in his last four games. As a result, Brown's scoring has increased to 8.5 points to coincide with his increased workload. Together, Brown's numbers are trending in the right direction as a part-time player.