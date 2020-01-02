Bucks' Sterling Brown: Left out of rotation
Brown (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Timberwolves.
Brown has been held to single digits in scoring in 16 straight showings and remained on the bench for the entirety of this one. He has been dreadful from the field thus far this season, with shooting splits of 38.6 percent overall, 33.3 percent from three and 74.1 percent from the charity stripe across 25 appearances. Moreover, he doesn't offer much in the way of counting stats, so he's best reserved for use in the deepest formats.
