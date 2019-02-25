Brown is listed as doubtful with a right wrist injury on the Bucks' latest injury report heading into Monday's game against Chicago, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks are on course to be a bit shorthanded Monday, as George Hill has already been ruled out, while Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo are each listed as doubtful. Assuming that holds up, Tony Snell, Pat Connaughton, Ersan Ilyasova, and Nikola Mirotic could each see increased minutes in the frontcourt.