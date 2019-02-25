Bucks' Sterling Brown: Likely out Monday
Brown is listed as doubtful with a right wrist injury on the Bucks' latest injury report heading into Monday's game against Chicago, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks are on course to be a bit shorthanded Monday, as George Hill has already been ruled out, while Brown and Giannis Antetokounmpo are each listed as doubtful. Assuming that holds up, Tony Snell, Pat Connaughton, Ersan Ilyasova, and Nikola Mirotic could each see increased minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.