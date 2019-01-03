Bucks' Sterling Brown: Listed as
Brown (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Brown apparently picked up a sprained right ankle, but it doesn't look to be anything serious, and it would be a surprise if he's limited -- let alone held out -- Friday. Brown has played double-digit minutes off the bench in every game since Dec. 14.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.