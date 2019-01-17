Bucks' Sterling Brown: Making impact off bench
Brown tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes Wednesday in the Bucks' 111-101 victory over the Grizzlies.
Brown's performance was sullied to some extent by a season-high five turnovers but it was otherwise another strong all-around outing for the second-year player. With averages of 8.6 points (on 54 percent shooting from the floor), 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 19.6 minutes per game over eight appearances in January, Brown has seemingly emerged as coach Mike Budenholzer's top wing off the bench. Brown has received more minutes than both Tony Snell and Pat Connaughton in all but one of the past five contests.
