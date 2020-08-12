Brown finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two boards, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes of a 126-113 win against the Wizards on Tuesday.

Brown matched a career best by sinking five threes in the game. With a handful of Bucks regulars sitting out, the bench had a chance to step up and take the reigns. Brown took over the role of scorer, leading his team in attempts in the contest. He's still fighting for every minute on the floor when Milwaukee has all its options available, but Brown has proven he capable when he gets the chance. Milwaukee plays Memphis on Thursday.